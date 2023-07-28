Activist group notifies Japan's Cosmo of intent to increase stake
TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Cosmo Energy Holdings (5021.T) said on Friday a group of investors led by prominent activist Yoshiaki Murakami has submitted a letter of intent to buy an additional stake in the Japanese oil refiner of up to 4.53%
The letter comes after Cosmo shareholders last month approved a "poison pill" takeover defence against Murakami in a controversial vote that excluded the group which owns 20% of Japan's third-biggest oil refiner.
The vote paved the way for the Cosmo board to implement a poison pill to dilute the activists' stake if the group buys more shares without following set procedures, for instance, stating the purpose of the purchase.
Cosmo said in a statement on Friday the board would ask the group within five business days to submit a list of information to allow it to evaluate its intentions for the additional stake purchase.
If the board does not approve the stake increase, Cosmo will call another shareholder vote on whether to launch the poison pill.
Shares of Cosmo jumped after the news, trading up 2% in early afternoon.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- U.S. MarketsWestern Asset Mortgage intends to terminate Terra Property merger
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation on Thursday said it notified Terra Property Trust that it intends to terminate their merger agreement unless the company receives a revised proposal by Aug. 3.
- BusinessAir France in talks with Apollo to fund new commercial partners arm
French-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM has started talks with Apollo Global Management regarding the potential financing of a new unit which will hold the trademark and most of the group's commercial partner contracts of its fidelity programme, it said on Thursday.