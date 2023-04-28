Activist investor Corvex amasses stake in power utility Algonquin















April 28 (Reuters) - Corvex Management has built a stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.TO), joining other activist investment firms pushing for changes at the Canadian power company, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Corvex, which is led by hedge fund veteran Keith Meister, met with Algonquin's management last week for the first time, the sources said, describing the meeting as friendly in nature.

The size of Corvex's stake in Algonquin, which has a market capitalization of around C$7.8 billion ($5.75 billion), and its plans moving forward could not be learned.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential information. Corvex did not respond to a request for comment. Algonquin declined comment.

Algonquin owns and operates regulated utilities, as well as power generating and water assets, across Canada and the United States, with its regulated business serving more than 1 million customers, according to its website.

The company is grappling with a $7.5 billion debt burden following a series of acquisitions in recent years.

In January, as part of a plan to bolster its financial strength, Algonquin said it would seek to raise $1 billion from selling assets, and would slash its dividend payment to shareholders by 40%.

The Oakville, Ontario-headquartered utility announced on April 17 it had agreed to call off the $2.65 billion acquisition of the Kentucky unit of American Electric Power Company (AEP.O), citing the "evolving macro environment". Activist Ancora Holdings Group subsequently said it was a "meaningful shareholder" in Algonquin and asked it to accelerate its divestment plan.

Starboard Value LP is also a shareholder in Algonquin and has been holding discussions with the power company, the sources said. Bloomberg News first reported on April 21 that the activist firm, headed by Jeff Smith, was a shareholder in Algonquin.

($1 = 1.3561 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and David French in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis











