Activist Investor Elliott acquires stake in PayPal - WSJ
July 26 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has a stake in PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O), the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The size of the stake and the investor's intentions were not immediately known, the report added. https://on.wsj.com/3S4kuGZ
PayPal did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.
