Activist investor Elliott raises Swedish Match stake















GDANSK/LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Swedish Match (SWMA.ST) to 7.25%, from 5.5% previously, it said in a disclosure Friday, putting pressure on Marlboro-maker Philip Morris International (PM.N) to raise its bid.

Philip Morris in May offered to buy the Stockholm-based maker of Zyn in a $16 billion bet on the fast-growing market for cigarette alternatives.

By Swedish law, 90% of Swedish Match shareholders need to approve the offer before Oct. 21, but some have come out against the 106 SEK per share bid for one of the world's biggest makers of oral nicotine products.

Philip Morris and Swedish Match did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Elliott declined to comment.

($1 = 11.1382 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Marie Mannes in Gdansk and Richa Naidu in London; Editing by Matt Scuffham











