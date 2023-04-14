Activist investor Trillium demands board seat at Getty Images















April 14 (Reuters) - Activist Investor Trillium Capital said on Friday it had asked Getty Images Holding (GETY.N) for a board seat after pushing the stock-photo company to evaluate strategic options including a sale.

Trillium, which owns more than 500,000 shares of common stock and common-stock equivalents of Getty, wants its managing partner, Scott Murray, to join the company's board.

Getty did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"Murray would be a strong proponent of Getty conducting a strategic review process to identify a potential suitor," the investor said.

Earlier this week, Trillium sent the Getty board a proposal and issued an open letter, saying a sale to either private equity or strategic players could boost the company's shares to more than $12 and add more than $1 billion to its market capitalization.

Getty shares closed at $6.27 on Thursday, valuing the company at about $2.48 billion, a far cry from its record-high market valuation of $15 billion in August.

The company, a supplier of stock photos and videos, went public for a second time in July last year after 13 years as a privately held entity.

It competes with Reuters News and Associated Press to provide photos and videos for editorial use.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.