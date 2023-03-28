Activist investor Ubben urges OCI to explore strategic options
March 28 (Reuters) - Activist investor Jeff Ubben's Inclusive Capital Partners has urged OCI NV (OCI.AS) to explore strategic options, including asset sales, and said the Dutch fertilizer is worth nearly double its 5.54 billion euros ($6.01 billion) market value.
Ubben, in a letter to OCI Executive Chairman Nassef Sawiris, said OCI is significantly undervalued in the public markets and that the Iowa Fertilizer may achieve a substantially higher valuation in a strategic sale.
"As such, we are quite confident that OCI is both misunderstood and under-analyzed ... OCI is worth approximately 90% more than its current stock price," Ubben wrote in the letter seen by Reuters.
The San Francisco-based activist investor currently owns a 5% stake in OCI, according to Refinitiv data.
"OCI welcomes the dialogue with our shareholders, and the merits of the views of our stakeholders, including In-Cap, will be taken into account," the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Inclusive Capital Partners did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
OCI's CEO Ahmed El-Hoshy told Bloomberg, which first reported about Ubben's letter, that the company plans to undertake a strategic review to address the points raised by the activist investor and "examine all potential suggestions."
In his letter, Ubben also suggested that OCI should consider additional share listings or a sale of Fertiglobe Plc (FERTIGLOBE.AD), a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Co and OCI.
Fertiglobe's successful IPO was a good first step to demonstrate value and unlock further value, OCI should consider additional share listings or a sale, Ubben wrote. Fertiglobe made its Abu Dhabi market debut in 2021.
($1 = 0.9223 euros)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BusinessAustralia's Zip Co to divest businesses in Europe, South Africa
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Zip Co Ltd said on Thursday it has signed agreements to divest its businesses in Central and Eastern Europe and South Africa, and is on track to shut down its operations in the Middle East.
- DealsConcentrix looks beyond North America with $4.8 bln deal for Webhelp
Concentrix Corp will buy Paris-based outsourcing and consultancy firm Webhelp in a $4.8 billion deal, the business services provider said on Wednesday, to expand outside North America and add clients in fast-growing markets.
- DealsAustralia's HMC Capital to buy hospitals from U.S. firm for $802 mln
Australian asset manager HMC Capital Ltd said on Thursday it will buy 11 private hospitals from U.S.-based Medical Properties Trust for A$1.20 billion ($802.08 million).