Ad group M&C Saatchi gets new buyout offer from top shareholder

May 17 (Reuters) - M&C Saatchi (SAA.L) on Tuesday received a fresh takeover offer from the acquisition vehicle of its top shareholder Vin Murria that valued the British advertising group at 253.6 million pounds ($314 million).

Murria's AdvancedAdvT (ADVT.L) said M&C investors could either choose to receive 2.530 new AdvancedAdvT shares for each share held, or a combination of cash and shares. Both options value each M&C Saatchi share at 207.5 pence, based on AdvanceAdvT's last closing share price.

AdvanceAdvT's previous all-stock approach, made in February and rejected by M&C, was worth 2.347 AdvancedAdvT shares for each M&C share.

AdvancedAdvT, led by software entrepreneur Murria and also backed by private equity group Marwyn, wants to combine its digital capabilities with the brand recognition of M&C, and invest heavily to help it compete better. Murria and AdvanceAdvT already own 22.3% of M&C.

Founded in 1995 by ad mogul brothers Maurice and Charles Saatchi and known for its historical advertising links to Britain's ruling Conservative Party, M&C has been recovering from a 2019 accounting scandal and has argued AdvancedAdvT's last offer did not reflect its expected future growth.

Shares in M&C jumped 10.2% to 179.6 pence by 0730 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Representatives for M&C did not immediately respond to a request for comment on AdvancedAdvT's latest offer.

($1 = 0.8078 pounds)

