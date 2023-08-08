Adani Enterprises weighs exiting $6 bln Wilmar venture - Bloomberg News

Workers transport tins of edible oil inside a storeroom of Adani Wilmar Ltd at Mundra, 375 km (233 miles) from the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, June 10, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises (ADEL.NS) is exploring selling its stake in its consumer-staple joint venture with Wilmar International (WLIL.SI), Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The conglomerate has been considering a potential sale of its 44% stake in Adani Wilmar (ADAW.NS) for a few months, according to the report.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his family may retain a minority stake in a personal capacity following a sale, while Wilmar could decide to retain its stake in the business, Bloomberg reported.

Deliberations are at an early stage and Adani Enterprises may decide to keep its stake, the report said.

Adani Enterprises and Wilmar did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Last week Adani Wilmar reported a first-quarter loss, hurt by a steep decline in edible oil prices.

Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

