Adani unit to buy some of Macquarie Asia's India toll roads for $392 mln

The logo of Australia's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd adorns a desk in the reception area of its Sydney office headquarters in Australia, Oct. 28, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Adani Enterprises (ADEL.NS) said on Thursday its unit will acquire Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund's India toll roads in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat for 31.10 billion rupees ($391.89 million).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.