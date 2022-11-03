Adler aims to sell part of Brack Capital Properties - Handelsblatt















BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Embattled German property firm Adler Group SA (ADJ.DE) plans to sell properties belonging to subsidiary Brack Capital Properties in order to boost liquidity, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Thursday.

The properties, located in the Leipzig area in eastern Germany, are valued at around 400 million euros ($390.12 million), the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adler is hoping to close a deal with an investor within weeks, it added.

($1 = 1.0253 euros)

Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.