Deals
Advent, Carlyle to consider bid for DuPont's $12 bln unit - Bloomberg News
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc (CG.O) and Advent International Corp are among several buyout firms considering a bid for DuPont Inc's (DD.N) mobility and materials unit, which could be valued at about $12 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.
