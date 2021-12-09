Advent, Carlyle to consider bid for DuPont's $12 bln unit - Bloomberg News

A logo is pictured outside of Dupont offices in Geneva, Switzerland, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc (CG.O) and Advent International Corp are among several buyout firms considering a bid for DuPont Inc's (DD.N) mobility and materials unit, which could be valued at about $12 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

