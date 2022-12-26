Advent International to acquire significant stake in India's Suven Pharma















BENGALURU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SUVH.NS) said on Monday private equity major Advent International will acquire a significant stake in the company from promoter Jasti Property And Equity Holdings Private Limited.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company did not specify a deal value or the stake Advent would acquire, but said the latter intends to explore merging Suven with its portfolio company Cohance Lifesciences.

Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











