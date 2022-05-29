AGL Energy shelves demerger plans, CEO & chairman to step down

The logo of AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's no.2 power retailer, adorns the building of their head office in Sydney, Australia, February 8, 2017. Picture taken February 8, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

May 30 (Reuters) - AGL Energy (AGL.AX) said on Monday it would not proceed with its planned demerger due to insufficient shareholder support, and that Chairman Peter Botten and CEO Graeme Hunt would step down.

Splitting into two companies is still the best way forward, but mounting opposition, led by tech billionaire and largest shareholder Mike Cannon-Brookes, means AGL would not be able to secure the required 75% votes in favour of the move, the power producer said in a statement. read more

AGL said it would undertake a review of its strategic direction, with a focus on potential decarbonisation initiatives. It will also engage further with Grok Ventures, Cannon-Brookes' investment vehicle, to discuss a way forward.

AGL added it had spent A$160 million ($114 million), out of the A$260 million it had estimated for costs related to breaking the company into retail and generation units.

CEO and Managing Director Hunt will step down, but will continue in his role till a successor is appointed, AGL said.

A search for an independent chairperson is also underway, after which the incumbent Botten will resign, it added.

($1 = 1.3980 Australian dollars)

