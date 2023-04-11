Ahli Bank in Oman receives merger offer from Oman's Bank Dhofar















DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Ahli Bank in Oman (ABOB.OM) said on Tuesday it received a non-binding offer from Oman's second-biggest lender Bank Dhofar (BKDB.OM) for a possible merger.

Ahli Bank, part owned by Bahrain's Ahli Bank, said in a bourse filing its board will review the offer and will update the market with any material developments.

Should they proceed with a merger, a combination could create a bank with more than $19 billion in assets.

Bank Dhofar has $11.2 billion in assets, while Ahli Bank in Oman has about $7.9 million in assets, financial statements showed.

Last year, HSBC Bank Oman and local rival Sohar International Bank entered into a binding merger agreement, which was awarded approval from the central bank in February. The merger is expected to complete in the second half of this year.

