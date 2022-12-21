Aircraft lessor SMBC completes $6.7 bln purchase of rival Goshawk















DUBLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - SMBC Aviation Capital has completed its purchase of smaller rival Goshawk Aviation in a deal that creates the world's second largest aircraft lessor by number of aircraft, SMBC said on Wednesday.

The purchase of Goshawk for an enterprise value of $6.7 billion was announced in May. It creates a lessor with a portfolio of 700 owned and managed aircraft with orders from Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) for 240 more, SMBC said.

Writing by Conor Humphries Editing by Mark Potter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.