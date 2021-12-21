Norway's Aker BP to buy Lundin Energy's oil and gas in $14 bln deal

OSLO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Norway's Aker BP (AKRBP.OL) will buy the oil and gas business of Sweden's Lundin Energy (LUNE.ST), forming the second-largest listed petroleum firm on the Norwegian continental shelf, the two companies said on Tuesday.

The cash and stock transaction values the acquired assets at approximately 125 billion Norwegian crowns ($13.9 billion), they said.

"The proposed combination has strategic, and value accretive benefits and the combined company will be characterized by increased scale, world-class quality, and high returns," Aker BP and Lundin said in a joint statement.

The transaction will be settled through a cash payment of $2.22 billion and a share consideration of 271.91 million new shares issued from Aker BP and distributed to the Lundin Energy AB shareholders.

Aker ASA (AKER.OL) will own 21.2% of the merged firm, oil major BP (BP.L) will own 15.9%, while Lundin family company Nemesia will hold 14.4%.

($1 = 8.9705 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Bernadette Baum

