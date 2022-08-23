Alcon to buy Aerie Pharmaceuticals in $753 mln deal

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Swiss eye-care device maker Alcon AG (ALCC.S) said on Tuesday it would acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI.O) for $15.25 per share, valuing it at about $753 million.

Alcon said the deal is expected to be accretive to company's core diluted earnings per share in 2024.

