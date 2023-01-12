Alibaba sells Paytm stake worth $125 mln via block deal - source
BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group (9988.HK) sold a 3.1% stake in Indian digital payments firm Paytm (PAYT.NS) worth $125 million through a block deal on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Alibaba, which held a 6.26% stake in Paytm as at end-September, sold the stake at 536.95 rupees apiece, the source said.
Paytm's stock fell as much as 8.8% to 528 rupees in afternoon trading, and was last down 5.8% as of 2:37 p.m. IST.
Morgan Stanley advised Alibaba on the deal, the source said.
Alibaba and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsS.Korea's Kakao Entertainment secures $966 mln investment from sovereign wealth funds
Tech conglomerate Kakao Corp said on Thursday unit Kakao Entertainment secured a 1.2 trillion won ($966.27 million) investment from leading sovereign wealth funds, making it the biggest overseas financing in a South Korean content company.