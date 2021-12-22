Allianz invests $871 mln in Heimstaden's Sweden property portfolio

The logo of insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company building in Puteaux at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, outside Paris, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Allianz Real Estate said on Wednesday it had invested 7.9 billion Swedish crowns ($870.88 million) in Heimstaden Bostad's (HEIMpref.ST) portfolio of properties in Sweden that it recently acquired from its rival Akelius Residential Properties (AKELd.ST).

The agreement will form a joint venture on the 30.4 billion Swedish crown portfolio, which includes 3,377 homes in Malmo and 5,932 homes in Stockholm, the asset manager said in a statement.

Allianz Real Estate, on behalf of insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE), said the joint venture will be funded with equity, as well as a debt facility from Heimstaden.

Heimstaden in September agreed to buy Akelius' 599 properties in Germany, Denmark and Sweden for 92.5 billion Swedish crowns ($10.6 billion), following a string of smaller portfolio acquisitions this year across northern and central Europe.

($1 = 9.0713 Swedish crowns)

