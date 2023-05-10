Allkem to merge with US lithium producer Livent Corp in $10 bln deal - report

The company logo for lithium producer Livent Corp is displayed on a screen at the NYSE during the company's IPO in New York
The company logo for lithium producer Livent Corp is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's IPO in New York, U.S., October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 10 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Allkem Ltd (AKE.AX) has inked a $10 billion merger agreement with U.S.-based chemical manufacturing firm Livent Corp (LTHM.N), the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday.

The deal is anticipated to be announced overnight in the U.S., the report said.

Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema

