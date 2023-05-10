Allkem to merge with US lithium producer Livent Corp in $10 bln deal - report















May 10 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Allkem Ltd (AKE.AX) has inked a $10 billion merger agreement with U.S.-based chemical manufacturing firm Livent Corp (LTHM.N), the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday.

The deal is anticipated to be announced overnight in the U.S., the report said.

Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.