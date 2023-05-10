Allkem to merge with US lithium producer Livent Corp in $10 bln deal - report
May 10 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Allkem Ltd (AKE.AX) has inked a $10 billion merger agreement with U.S.-based chemical manufacturing firm Livent Corp (LTHM.N), the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday.
The deal is anticipated to be announced overnight in the U.S., the report said.
