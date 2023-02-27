Altria in talks to buy vaping startup NJOY for about $2.75 bln - WSJ















Feb 27 (Reuters) - Altria Group Inc (MO.N) is in advanced talks to buy e-cigarette startup NJOY Holdings Inc for at least $2.75 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal for NJOY, one of the few e-cigarette makers whose products have clearance from federal regulators, could be announced as soon as this week, the report said, adding that the talks could still fall apart.

The Journal reported that the proposed deal includes an additional $500 million earnout if regulatory milestones are met.

The potential deal comes at a time when the Marlboro maker is looking for alternatives after it had exercised in September the option to be released from its non-compete deal with Juul Labs Inc almost four years after buying a 35% stake in the company.

The Journal added that Altria was planning to divest its stake in Juul. As of Dec. 31, Altria valued the stake at $250 million.

The Journal reported in October Juul was preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, while searching for an alternative - such as a sale, investment or loan - that could stave off a filing.

NJOY, Juul and Altria did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Altria's shares closed 1.3% lower at $46.54.

In July, the WSJ had reported that NJOY has hired bankers for a possible sale of the company, adding that the privately held firm is likely to be valued at up to $5 billion.

Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel











