Amazon declines to comment on report of bid interest in UK's Ocado

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - A spokesperson for Amazon (AMZN.O) declined to comment on Thursday on a Times newspaper report that highlighted talk of potential bid interest in British online supermarket group Ocado (OCDO.L).

Ocado shares were up 43% by 0923 GMT on the London Stock Exchange following the report.

Reporting by James Davey and Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan















