Amazon declines to comment on report of bid interest in UK's Ocado
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - A spokesperson for Amazon (AMZN.O) declined to comment on Thursday on a Times newspaper report that highlighted talk of potential bid interest in British online supermarket group Ocado (OCDO.L).
Ocado shares were up 43% by 0923 GMT on the London Stock Exchange following the report.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsGermany's Schott to launch medical glassware IPO in late summer - source
Germany's Schott AG plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for its pharmaceutical bottles and vials unit Schott Pharma in late summer, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.