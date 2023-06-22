Amazon declines to comment on report of bid interest in UK's Ocado

An Ocado grocery delivery van is driven along a street in London
An Ocado grocery delivery van is driven along a street in London, Britain, March 25, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - A spokesperson for Amazon (AMZN.O) declined to comment on Thursday on a Times newspaper report that highlighted talk of potential bid interest in British online supermarket group Ocado (OCDO.L).

Ocado shares were up 43% by 0923 GMT on the London Stock Exchange following the report.

Reporting by James Davey and Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

