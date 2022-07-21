Factbox: Amazon's healthcare journey, from telehealth to cancer research

FILE PHOTO:The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

July 21 (Reuters) - Since 2018, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has amassed healthcare businesses from telehealth and drug delivery to fitness trackers and cancer research.

On Thursday, the ecommerce giant agreed to buy primary healthcare provider One Medical (ONEM.O) in a $3.49 billion deal that would expand its virtual care presence and add some brick-and-mortar doctors' offices. read more

Here are some of the deals and steps taken by Amazon in its healthcare journey:

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.