American Equity rejects $3.9 bln takeover bid from insurer Prosperity Life
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Insurer American Equity Investment Life (AEL.N) said on Tuesday it had rejected a $3.9 billion unsolicited takeover proposal from Prosperity Life and its principal shareholder, activist investor Elliott Investment Management.
Shares of Iowa-based American Equity were down nearly 3% at $42 in extended trading, after closing 7% higher. They have gained nearly 3.6% so far this year.
The offer "significantly undervalues" the company, American Equity chairperson David Mulcahy said in a statement.
Investment managers like Elliott can significantly boost their assets under management (AUM) by teaming up with insurers. Asset management giant Blackstone Inc (BX.N) has also been executing a similar playbook in recent years.
American Equity provides annuities - an insurance contract customers typically buy for a steady income stream after retiring.
Prosperity Life provides insurance, reinsurance and asset management services.
