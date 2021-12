Dec 3 (Reuters) - American Express Global Business Travel is close to a $5.3 billion deal to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru

