Angry Birds maker Rovio contemplating sweetened offer from Playtika

An Angry Birds game character is seen at the Rovio headquarters in Espoo, Finland March 13, 2019. Picture taken March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Anne Kauranen

STOCKHOLM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Game maker Rovio (ROVIO.HE) said on Friday its board was evaluating a sweetened bid for the company received a day earlier from Playtika and had not yet determined whether or how to proceed with it.

Finland's Rovio, the producer of Angry Birds, said in a statement it was currently not engaged in any negotiations with Playtika.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Jason Neely

