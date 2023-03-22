Angry Birds maker Rovio and Playtika end talks















COPENHAGEN, March 22 (Reuters) - Rovio (ROVIO.HE)said on Wednesday talks had ended with Playtika over a preliminary bid for the Finnish game maker but it was still in talks with other potential buyers.

Israeli peer Playtika in January sweetened an earlier made offer for Rovio to 683 million euros ($736 million) as a consolidation in the industry gathers pace.

"Rovio continues its strategic review, including preliminary non-binding discussions with certain other parties, in order to reach the best possible outcome for Rovio and its shareholders," Rovio said in a statement on Wednesday.

Its shares were down 2% at 0840 GMT.

Nordea analysts in February said potentially interested parties could include, but not be limited to, EA, Take-Two, Sony, Netflix and Disney.

($1 = 0.9280 euros)

