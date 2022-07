ANZ confirms discussions with KKR for MYOB buyout

A pedestrian is reflected in the window of a branch of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) in central Sydney, Australia, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

July 13 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ.AX) confirmed on Wednesday that it was in discussions with U.S. private-equity firm KKR & Co (KKR.N) for a potential acquisition of Australian software firm MYOB Group.

ANZ, however, added it was yet to reach an agreement in relation to the acquisition with KKR.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.