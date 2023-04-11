Apex Group to bolster ESG ratings services with MJ Hudson deal















LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Apex Group Ltd said on Tuesday it was planning to acquire various operating businesses of MJ Hudson Plc, a provider of ESG ratings and management company services to the asset management industry, for an undisclosed sum.

MJ Hudson’s management company services in Ireland and Luxembourg will add approximately 80 billion euros ($87 billion) of assets under management to Apex Group’s existing European management company offering, Apex Group said in a statement.

MJ Hudson’s data and analytics business will add to Apex Group's existing environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings and advisory services, Apex said.

In August 2022 Apex closed its acquisition of Sanne Group, a global provider of alternative asset and corporate services.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely











