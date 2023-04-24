Apollo-backed Lottomatica begins taking orders for Milan IPO















LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Italian gambling company Lottomatica has begun taking orders for its initial public offering (IPO) at an indicative price range of 9 to 11 euros per share, according to a bookrunner message seen by Reuters on Monday.

Lottomatica and its private equity backer Apollo Global Management (APO.N) are looking to raise up to 690 million euros ($756.9 million) through the share offering, which is expected to price by the end of the week.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

