Apollo-backed Lottomatica begins taking orders for Milan IPO
LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Italian gambling company Lottomatica has begun taking orders for its initial public offering (IPO) at an indicative price range of 9 to 11 euros per share, according to a bookrunner message seen by Reuters on Monday.
Lottomatica and its private equity backer Apollo Global Management (APO.N) are looking to raise up to 690 million euros ($756.9 million) through the share offering, which is expected to price by the end of the week.
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
- DealsVietnam's Masan to delay The CrownX IPO, issue up to $500 mln international bonds
Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group will delay the listing of the country's biggest retail company, The CrownX, and issue up to $500 million in international convertible bonds to boost its working capital, its CEO said on Monday.