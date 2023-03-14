Apollo Global to take Univar private in $8.1 bln deal















March 14 (Reuters) - Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR.N) said on Tuesday that it would be acquired by Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) in a deal that values the specialty chemicals distributor at $8.1 billion, including debt.

Shares of Univar rose nearly 14% to $35.44 in premarket trading.

Under the deal, expected to close in the second half of 2023, Univar shareholders would receive $36.15 in cash for each share, implying a premium of nearly 16% over its Monday closing price.

After the deal is completed, Univar will become a privately held company.

The deal includes a minority investment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Univar said in a statement.

Last year, U.S. hedge fund Engine Capital urged Univar Solutions to consider a sale or other strategic options. In January, German chemicals distributor Brenntag (BNRGn.DE) ended takeover talks with Univar.

Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Pooja Desai











