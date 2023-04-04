Apollo makes sweetened $2.1 bln offer for Britain's Wood Group
April 4 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Management said on Tuesday it has made a final and sweetened possible offer to buy John Wood Group (WG.L) for 1.66 billion pounds ($2.08 billion) in cash, after the British oilfield services and engineering firm rejected four proposals previously.
The latest proposal values Wood at a final price of 240 pence per share, a 20% premium to the first proposal Apollo had submitted on Jan. 11.
Apollo said Wood Group had privately rejected the group's previous proposal, its fourth possible offer worth about 1.64 billion pounds, that the firm had made on March 6.
($1 = 0.7997 pounds)
