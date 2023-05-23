Apple inks multi-billion-dollar deal with Broadcom for US-made chips















May 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Tuesday said it has entered a multi-billion-dollar deal with chipmaker Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) to use chips made in the United States.

Under the multi-year deal, Broadcom will develop 5G radio frequency components with Apple that will be designed and built in several U.S. facilities, including Fort Collins, Colorado, where Broadcom has a major factory, Apple said.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











