Apple inks multi-billion-dollar deal with Broadcom for US-made chips

The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store, in Brussels
The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/

May 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Tuesday said it has entered a multi-billion-dollar deal with chipmaker Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) to use chips made in the United States.

Under the multi-year deal, Broadcom will develop 5G radio frequency components with Apple that will be designed and built in several U.S. facilities, including Fort Collins, Colorado, where Broadcom has a major factory, Apple said.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next