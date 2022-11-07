Arabian Drilling Co shares up 18% on market debut















DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Arabian Drilling Company (2381.SE), a Saudi oilfield services firm, were up 18% above its listing price on its market debut in Riyadh on Monday, in a sign that investors still have appetite for local flotations despite a gloomy outlook for the world economy.

The shares traded at 118 riyals ($31.40) at Tadawul's open, from an IPO price of 100 riyals a share.

The flotation, the latest in a string of IPOs from the Gulf that have defied global market trends, raised 2.67 billion riyals.

Arabian Drilling was priced at the top end of a range announced last month, valuing the company at 8.9 billion riyals.

The Industrialization & Energy Services Company (TAQA) and Services Petroliers Schlumberger S.A., owned by Schlumberger (SLB.N), sold a 30% stake in the company in the IPO.

($1 = 3.7575 riyals)

Reporting by Yousef Saba, Editing by Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.