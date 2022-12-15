ArcelorMittal and CIP to bid for Iberdrola assets, Cinco Dias reports
MADRID, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Steel giant ArcelorMittal (MT.LU) has teamed up with Danish investment fund CIP to bid for a minority stake in a portfolio of renewable energy projects being sold by Iberdrola (IBE.MC), Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Thursday, citing unidentified financial sources.
Iberdrola intends to sell a 49% stake in the 1.2 billion euro ($1.28 billion) portfolio of photovoltaic and wind power projects in Spain, the newspaper said, adding that the company will choose a buyer next week.
ArcelorMittal and Iberdrola declined to comment, while CIP did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Spanish power company Iberdrola is selling stakes in some of its most advanced renewables projects to raise cash to help finance its 150 billion euro 2020-2030 investment plan.
It recently agreed to sell a minority stake in a giant offshore wind project in Germany for 700 million euros.
($1 = 0.9401 euros)
