ArcelorMittal-Nippon venture wins approval for $4.7 bln Indian steel plant
NEW DELHI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - India's eastern state of Odisha on Thursday approved ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's $4.68 billion steel plant project, a government statement said.
The plant, to be built by the joint venture between ArcelorMittal SA (MT.LU) and Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T), will have annual production capacity of 7 million tonnes, Odisha's government said.
"(The project) is expected to churn employment opportunities for more than 11,000 people in the state," the statement said.
($1 = 81.2420 Indian rupees)
