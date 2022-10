Oct 17 (Reuters) - Renewable natural gas producer Archaea Energy (LFG.N) said on Monday it had agreed to be acquired by oil giant BP PLC (BP.L) for a total enterprise value of about $4.1 billion, including about $800 million in net debt.

