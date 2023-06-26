Ares acquires $3.5 bln loan portfolio from PacWest

June 26 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Ares Management (ARES.N) said on Monday it had acquired a $3.5 billion specialty finance loan portfolio from PacWest Bancorp (PACW.O).

Over the past month, PacWest has also sold its real estate lending unit and a huge chunk of its real estate loans.

Shares of the bank were up 2.4% at $7.23 in premarket trading.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shinjini Ganguli















