Arrival to scrap plan to merge with SPAC

July 3 (Reuters) - British electric vehicle startup Arrival SA said on Monday it would terminate plans to merge with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V (KCGI.N).

Arrival, whose shares fell more than 2% in extended trading, had said in April it would merge with blank-check firm Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V to raise cash.

EV firms have been experiencing a cash problem over the past few months, as high costs related to production ramp-ups and soaring inflation eat into their reserves.

Arrival said in May that it expects to report one or more material weakness in internal control over financial reporting.

