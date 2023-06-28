Ascential unit attracts at least two bids as other buyers drop out -sources

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Ascential's (ASCL.L) consumer research unit continues to draw interest from a couple of parties including Apax as other potential buyers have walked away in what remains a tough market for dealmaking, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

BC Partners recently dropped out of the auction to buy WGSN due to concerns over the seller's expectations on price, three sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The London-based private equity firm was in the second stage of bidding for WGSN, which is valued at around 800 million pounds ($1.02 billion), they said.

US media group Hearst Communications also abandoned plans to pursue a bid, one of the sources and a fourth source familiar with the matter said.

Ascential, Apax and BC Partners declined to comment. Hearst Communications did not immediately return requests for comment.

The auction process for WGSN underscores increasing nerves among European buyout firms about striking deals amid surging inflation, higher costs of borrowing and turmoil in Russia.

M&A deal value during the first five months of 2023 slumped 42% to $1.07 trillion, according to Refinitiv data.

London-listed Ascential is working with JPMorgan (JPM.N) on the WGSN sale. The divestment is part of a breakup plan announced in January that also includes separating and listing its digital commerce assets in the US.

Binding offers for WGSN are expected during the second week of July with a deal to be signed during the summer, two sources said.

But private equity firms are reluctant to do deals right now, seeking the perfect business at the lowest price, one of the sources said.

Analysts earlier this year estimated a sale of WGSN could fetch more than 800 million pounds including debt or 16-18 times its expected 2023 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

BC Partners' investment committee became uncomfortable with the asking price after conducting due diligence on the business, one of the sources said.

WGSN is viewed by some as a research publishing business, which tend to be valued at lower EBITDA multiples, making it more challenging to reach the 800 million pound price tag, one of the sources said.

Another concern regarded WGSN's growth prospects because some of its activities such as interior design have fewer recurring customers.

A bid by Apax would see the private equity firm return to the company. Apax bought a controlling stake in Ascential in 2008 when it was still known as EMAP, before listing the business in 2016 and selling its remaining stake the following year.

($1 = 0.7854 pounds)

Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley and Emma-Victoria Farr, editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and David Evans















