Ascopiave still considering put option to end JV with Hera - CEO















MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Italian regional energy utility Ascopiave (ASCI.MI) still plans to exercise a put option to sell a 48% stake in a joint venture with larger peer Hera (HRA.MI), chairman and CEO Nicola Cecconato said on Thursday.

"We still intend to exercise it, we have still time between now and the end of the year to do it, we will see if conditions will be there to do it," Cecconato said in a conference call.

In June 2019, Ascopiave agreed to place its retail gas and power clients in a joint venture called Est Energy with larger peer Hera in return for a series of gas distribution assets in the north east.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing Federico Maccioni











