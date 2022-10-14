Assa Abloy confirms sales process for units to resolve U.S. anti-trust issues















NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy AB (ASSAb.ST) said on Friday that it is working to sell its Emtek and smart residential business in the United States to resolve U.S. anti-trust issues that are holding up a planned acquisition.

The U.S. Justice Department last month filed a lawsuit to challenge a planned $4.3 billion deal where Assa Abloy would acquire the Hardware and Home Improvement division from Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB.N).

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Chris Reese











