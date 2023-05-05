Assa Abloy, US reach settlement on Spectrum Brands deal

An Assa Abloy lock is displayed in a shop in Riga
An Assa Abloy lock is displayed in a shop in Riga, Latvia September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

May 5 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy AB (ASSAb.ST) on Friday said it has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding its $4.3-billion proposed deal to buy Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB.N) hardware and home improvement division (HHI).

