Assa Abloy, US reach settlement on Spectrum Brands deal















May 5 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy AB (ASSAb.ST) on Friday said it has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding its $4.3-billion proposed deal to buy Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB.N) hardware and home improvement division (HHI).

