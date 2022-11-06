Asset managers led by WNT to negotiate control of Brazilian fashion retailer Restoque, report says















Nov 6 (Reuters) - Four asset managers specialized in recovering nonperforming assets, led by WNT, will negotiate their rights to control Brazilian fashion retailer Restoque (LLIS3.SA) after taking 90% of the company's shares in a capital raise operation, a media report said on Sunday.

Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo said there is no date for a final decision among new shareholders, but WNT should retain a stake equal to or greater than 56% in the company.

A shareholders' agreement should be formed to align the new management of Restoque, which owns fashion chains Le Lis Blanc, Dudalina and John John, the report said.

The 1.63 billion reais ($322.41 million) capital increase took place in October, converting debt into shares that were formalized by the Brazilian stock exchange B3 on Friday.

Restoque and WNT did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 5.0557 reais)

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Daniel Wallis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.