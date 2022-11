Nov 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Tuesday it would acquire Neogene Therapeutics, a targeted cancer therapy developer, for up to $320 million, as the London-listed drugmaker seeks to bolster its oncology portfolio.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











