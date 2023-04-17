Australian court approves BHP's $6.4 bln OZ Minerals takeover
April 17 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group Ltd (BHP.AX) said on Monday the Federal Court of Australia had approved its A$9.6 billion ($6.44 billion) takeover of OZ Minerals Ltd (OZL.AX).
The court approval follows overwhelming support from OZ Minerals shareholders for the deal, which is the third largest in global mining in recent months.
Shares of the Australian copper producer will be suspended from trading on the local bourse at the close of trading on Tuesday.
($1 = 1.4914 Australian dollars)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsSt Barbara to sell W. Australia assets to Genesis for $403 mln, drops takeover
Australian gold miner St Barbara Ltd said on Monday it agreed to sell its Leonora assets in Western Australia to Genesis Minerals for A$600 million ($403 million), and scrapped a proposed takeover of Genesis.
- WorldChina baijiu maker ZJLD Group seeks up to $812 million in Hong Kong's largest IPO in 2023
Chinese liquor company ZJLD Group is looking to raise up to HK$6.37 billion ($811.5 million) in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), the largest in the financial centre this year, according to exchange filings on Monday.