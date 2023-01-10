Australian fund IFM raises its stake in Naturgy to 14%
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australian fund IFM has raised its stake in Spanish gas company Naturgy (NTGY.MC) to 14% from 13.385%, it said in a filing to the Spanish stock market regulator on Tuesday.
In 2021, IFM made an offer for a 17% stake in Naturgy but only secured a 10.83%.
Since October 2021, IFM has raised its stake in Naturgy five times, the last one in March 2022, according to CNMV data.
