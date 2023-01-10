Australian fund IFM raises its stake in Naturgy to 14%















Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australian fund IFM has raised its stake in Spanish gas company Naturgy (NTGY.MC) to 14% from 13.385%, it said in a filing to the Spanish stock market regulator on Tuesday.

In 2021, IFM made an offer for a 17% stake in Naturgy but only secured a 10.83%.

Since October 2021, IFM has raised its stake in Naturgy five times, the last one in March 2022, according to CNMV data.

Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk, Matteo Allievi and Marta Serafinko, editing by Inti Landauro and Jesús Aguado











