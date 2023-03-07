Australian zinc miner recommends $95 mln buyout offer from Sibanye-Stillwater















March 8 (Reuters) - Australian zinc miner New Century Resources (NCZ.AX) on Wednesday recommended its shareholders accept South African precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater's (SSWJ.J) takeover offer of A$144.1 million ($94.90 million).

Sibanye-Stillwater, the biggest shareholder in New Century with an up to 73.41% stake, last month launched an unsolicited takeover bid of A$1.10 cash per share.

New Century said it recommends it shareholders accept the Sibanye offer in the absence of a competing proposal.

New Century, which has been producing zinc from tailings or waste, is an attractive takeover target as Sibanye-Stillwater has been expanding into recycling and waste management.

($1 = 1.5184 Australian dollars)

