Australia's Afterpay delays meeting to vote on Square deal
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) on Thursday said it had decided to delay a shareholder meeting to vote on its acquisition by Square Inc (SQ.N), pending regulatory approval from Spanish central bank.
The scheme meeting, which was scheduled for Dec. 6, will be delayed until the new year, with U.S. fintech firm Square expecting an approval from Bank of Spain by mid-January next year, Afterpay said.
