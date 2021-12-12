Australia's CSL confirms talks to buy Swiss drugmaker Vifor

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma is seen at the company's headquarters in Glattbrugg, Switzerland November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian biopharmaceutical giant CSL Ltd (CSL.AX) confirmed on Monday that it was in talks to buy Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma Ltd (VIFN.S), as it looks to diversify its portfolio after the COVID-19 pandemic depressed blood plasma collections.

The potential deal, which was earlier reported by Australian media to be worth about A$10 billion ($7.17 billion), will give CSL access to Vifor's treatments for iron deficiency, kidney and cardio-renal diseases, as well as its production sites in Switzerland and Portugal.

Based on the Vifor stock's Friday closing price, the company had a market value of 7.68 billion Swiss francs ($8.34 billion).

CSL, which develops plasma therapies from donated blood, did not provide an estimated deal value in its brief statement on Monday, and said there was no certainty a deal would materialise. read more

($1 = 1.3951 Australian dollars)

($1 = 0.9213 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

